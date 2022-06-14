Drive Shack Inc. (DS) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 4.68 million

June 13, 2022, Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE: DS) trading session started at the price of $1.68, that was -22.10% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.69 and dropped to $1.31 before settling in for the closing price of $1.81. A 52-week range for DS has been $1.01 – $4.02.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was -1.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 55.40%. With a float of $82.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $92.25 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3370 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.08, operating margin of -3.92, and the pretax margin is -10.64.

Drive Shack Inc. (DS) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Drive Shack Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Drive Shack Inc. is 6.00%, while institutional ownership is 40.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 25,033. In this transaction President of this company bought 14,500 shares at a rate of $1.73, taking the stock ownership to the 26,745 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s Director bought 302,275 for $1.67, making the entire transaction worth $504,799. This insider now owns 5,847,728 shares in total.

Drive Shack Inc. (DS) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.14) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -11.13 while generating a return on equity of -163.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 55.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to -19.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE: DS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Drive Shack Inc. (DS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Drive Shack Inc. (DS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.24 million, its volume of 2.36 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Drive Shack Inc.’s (DS) raw stochastic average was set at 41.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 147.14% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 97.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4178, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8105. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.6300 in the near term. At $1.8500, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0100. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2500, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0900. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8700.

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE: DS) Key Stats

There are 92,385K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 138.90 million. As of now, sales total 281,860 K while income totals -31,370 K. Its latest quarter income was 68,980 K while its last quarter net income were -18,970 K.