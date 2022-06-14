Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -14.01%

A new trading day began on June 13, 2022, with Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) stock priced at $0.69, down -12.52% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8279 and dropped to $0.6001 before settling in for the closing price of $0.75. EBON’s price has ranged from $0.60 to $4.08 over the past 52 weeks.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of Ebang International Holdings Inc. is 0.08%, while institutional ownership is 19.92%.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +8.61 while generating a return on equity of 1.90.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ebang International Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.19

Technical Analysis of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.0 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.89 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Ebang International Holdings Inc.’s (EBON) raw stochastic average was set at 4.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 96.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8918, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4103. However, in the short run, Ebang International Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7893. Second resistance stands at $0.9225. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0171. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5615, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4669. The third support level lies at $0.3337 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 91.34 million, the company has a total of 140,751K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 51,450 K while annual income is 4,430 K.