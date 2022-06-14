ELMS (Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc.) dropped -61.59 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ELMS) kicked off on June 13, 2022, at the price of $0.1901, down -61.59% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.24 and dropped to $0.1705 before settling in for the closing price of $0.51. Over the past 52 weeks, ELMS has traded in a range of $0.50-$12.00.

While this was happening, with a float of $56.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $118.78 million.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (ELMS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. is 54.19%, while institutional ownership is 15.70%.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (ELMS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.26) by $0.11. This company achieved a return on equity of -27.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ELMS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc.’s (ELMS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 246.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.21, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (ELMS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.95 million, its volume of 2.52 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc.’s (ELMS) raw stochastic average was set at 0.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 394.68% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 217.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8661, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.5927. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2338 in the near term. At $0.2716, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3033. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1643, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1326. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.0948.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ELMS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 24.62 million has total of 132,607K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -3,550 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 136 K and last quarter income was -17,779 K.