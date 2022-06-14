Investors finally get a glimpse of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) volume hitting the figure of 9.53 million.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) on June 13, 2022, started off the session at the price of $9.07, plunging -1.95% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.185 and dropped to $8.99 before settling in for the closing price of $9.22. Within the past 52 weeks, NYCB’s price has moved between $8.73 and $14.33.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 0.20% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 37.40%. With a float of $459.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $465.14 million.

In an organization with 2815 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of New York Community Bancorp Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 63.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 10, was worth 480,162. In this transaction Director of this company bought 35,000 shares at a rate of $13.72, taking the stock ownership to the 30,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 10, when Company’s Director bought 20,000 for $12.35, making the entire transaction worth $247,000. This insider now owns 139,786 shares in total.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.31) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +33.81 while generating a return on equity of 8.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Trading Performance Indicators

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 139.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.76 million. That was inferior than the volume of 7.94 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s (NYCB) raw stochastic average was set at 7.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.65. However, in the short run, New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.15. Second resistance stands at $9.27. The third major resistance level sits at $9.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.88. The third support level lies at $8.76 if the price breaches the second support level.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.29 billion based on 467,038K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,750 M and income totals 596,000 K. The company made 443,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 155,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.