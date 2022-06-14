Investors finally get a glimpse of Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) volume hitting the figure of 1.5 million.

On June 13, 2022, Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) opened at $0.8057, lower -15.69% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8057 and dropped to $0.7305 before settling in for the closing price of $0.90. Price fluctuations for ANY have ranged from $0.80 to $11.98 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -45.40% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 41.20% at the time writing. With a float of $55.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.84 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 429 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -107.18, operating margin of -508.01, and the pretax margin is -465.16.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sphere 3D Corp. is 12.80%, while institutional ownership is 11.80%.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -464.76 while generating a return on equity of -12.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 70.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.65

Technical Analysis of Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY)

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) saw its 5-day average volume 0.92 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Sphere 3D Corp.’s (ANY) raw stochastic average was set at 1.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 131.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3731, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.6088. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.7995 in the near term. At $0.8402, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8747. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7243, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6898. The third support level lies at $0.6491 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) Key Stats

There are currently 63,566K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 52.36 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,720 K according to its annual income of -17,290 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,370 K and its income totaled -14,650 K.