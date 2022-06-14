Investors must take note of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s (HEPS) performance last week, which was -27.99%.

On June 13, 2022, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) opened at $0.90, lower -13.59% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.90 and dropped to $0.76 before settling in for the closing price of $0.90. Price fluctuations for HEPS have ranged from $0.89 to $15.23 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -260.40% at the time writing. With a float of $67.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $344.11 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 492 employees.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. is 76.47%, while institutional ownership is 21.20%.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted -$2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$1.16) by -$1.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -260.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.12, a number that is poised to hit -0.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -6.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS)

Looking closely at D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS), its last 5-days average volume was 1.32 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s (HEPS) raw stochastic average was set at 0.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6350, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.1015. However, in the short run, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8651. Second resistance stands at $0.9526. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0051. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7251, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6726. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5851.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) Key Stats

There are currently 285,998K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 267.61 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 875,220 K according to its annual income of -81,070 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 182,010 K and its income totaled -17,260 K.