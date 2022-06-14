Investors must take note of Genius Sports Limited’s (GENI) performance last week, which was -26.74%.

On June 13, 2022, Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) opened at $2.74, lower -12.62% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.89 and dropped to $2.62 before settling in for the closing price of $3.01. Price fluctuations for GENI have ranged from $2.64 to $24.14 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 89.10% at the time writing. With a float of $72.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $192.58 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2300 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -81.54, operating margin of -211.62, and the pretax margin is -230.06.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Genius Sports Limited is 45.71%, while institutional ownership is 40.20%.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.15) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -225.61 while generating a return on equity of -121.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 89.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Genius Sports Limited (GENI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.93, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genius Sports Limited (GENI)

The latest stats from [Genius Sports Limited, GENI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.74 million was inferior to 1.86 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Genius Sports Limited’s (GENI) raw stochastic average was set at 0.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 115.73% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 89.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.39. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.81. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.98. The third major resistance level sits at $3.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.44. The third support level lies at $2.27 if the price breaches the second support level.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Key Stats

There are currently 199,112K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 583.94 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 262,740 K according to its annual income of -592,750 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 85,920 K and its income totaled -40,200 K.