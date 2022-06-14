Investors must take note of Sio Gene Therapies Inc.’s (SIOX) performance last week, which was 2.35%.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX) on June 13, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.3795, plunging -12.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3868 and dropped to $0.33 before settling in for the closing price of $0.40. Within the past 52 weeks, SIOX’s price has moved between $0.23 and $2.95.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 78.80%. With a float of $54.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $73.33 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 42 employees.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 26.80%.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.22) by -$0.13. This company achieved a return on equity of -35.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 78.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX) Trading Performance Indicators

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.90 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.85, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX)

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX) saw its 5-day average volume 2.61 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Sio Gene Therapies Inc.’s (SIOX) raw stochastic average was set at 12.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 134.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 141.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4271, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2016. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3830 in the near term. At $0.4133, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4398. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3262, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2997. The third support level lies at $0.2694 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 28.50 million based on 72,942K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -32,430 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -25,456 K in sales during its previous quarter.