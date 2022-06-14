Investors must take note of VICI Properties Inc.’s (VICI) performance last week, which was -11.86%.

On June 13, 2022, VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) opened at $29.27, lower -4.48% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.27 and dropped to $28.41 before settling in for the closing price of $29.94. Price fluctuations for VICI have ranged from $26.23 to $33.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 0.70% at the time writing.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 152 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +98.42, operating margin of +94.99, and the pretax margin is +67.97.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of VICI Properties Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 46,385. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,725 shares at a rate of $26.89, taking the stock ownership to the 1,725 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s Director bought 2,000 for $26.88, making the entire transaction worth $53,760. This insider now owns 60,286 shares in total.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.42) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +67.16 while generating a return on equity of 9.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for VICI Properties Inc. (VICI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 18.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VICI Properties Inc. (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) saw its 5-day average volume 49.11 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 11.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.07.

During the past 100 days, VICI Properties Inc.’s (VICI) raw stochastic average was set at 30.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.05% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.95. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $29.11 in the near term. At $29.62, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $29.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.90. The third support level lies at $27.39 if the price breaches the second support level.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) Key Stats

There are currently 963,002K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 28.22 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,510 M according to its annual income of 1,014 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 416,630 K and its income totaled 240,380 K.