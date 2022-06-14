Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -23.24%

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) on June 13, 2022, started off the session at the price of $30.30, plunging -13.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.30 and dropped to $27.135 before settling in for the closing price of $31.36. Within the past 52 weeks, JXN’s price has moved between $22.29 and $47.76.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 12.10% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 294.90%. With a float of $78.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.35 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2800 employees.

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Asset Management industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Jackson Financial Inc. is 7.30%, while institutional ownership is 81.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 265,200. In this transaction Vice Chair, JHLLC of this company bought 8,000 shares at a rate of $33.15, taking the stock ownership to the 383,491 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13, when Company’s CEO, President and Director bought 4,900 for $30.71, making the entire transaction worth $150,479. This insider now owns 261,514 shares in total.

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $5.3) by $2.18. This company achieved a net margin of +35.97 while generating a return on equity of 32.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 294.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) Trading Performance Indicators

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 25.17, a number that is poised to hit 4.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 20.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN)

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) saw its 5-day average volume 1.37 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.13.

During the past 100 days, Jackson Financial Inc.’s (JXN) raw stochastic average was set at 0.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.06% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 63.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $29.32 in the near term. At $31.39, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $32.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.06. The third support level lies at $22.99 if the price breaches the second support level.

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.45 billion based on 86,300K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 8,848 M and income totals 3,183 M. The company made 4,301 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 2,025 M in sales during its previous quarter.