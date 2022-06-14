Last month’s performance of -15.94% for SOS Limited (SOS) is certainly impressive

SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) on June 13, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.3337, plunging -16.17% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.347 and dropped to $0.31 before settling in for the closing price of $0.37. Within the past 52 weeks, SOS’s price has moved between $0.33 and $4.36.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 45.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -310.60%.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 167 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.89, operating margin of -11.56, and the pretax margin is -13.50.

SOS Limited (SOS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of SOS Limited is 0.06%, while institutional ownership is 8.30%.

SOS Limited (SOS) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2018, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.05) by -$1.55. This company achieved a net margin of -13.76 while generating a return on equity of -14.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -310.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) Trading Performance Indicators

SOS Limited (SOS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.53

Technical Analysis of SOS Limited (SOS)

The latest stats from [SOS Limited, SOS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 12.91 million was superior to 9.57 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, SOS Limited’s (SOS) raw stochastic average was set at 0.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 111.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 129.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4214, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1580. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3347. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3593. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3717. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2977, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2853. The third support level lies at $0.2607 if the price breaches the second support level.

SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 96.69 million based on 511,548K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 357,820 K and income totals -49,250 K. The company made 14,477 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 12,939 K in sales during its previous quarter.