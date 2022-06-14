Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

MF (Missfresh Limited) dropped -10.08 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Analyst Insights

On June 13, 2022, Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) opened at $0.2629, lower -10.08% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2664 and dropped to $0.2225 before settling in for the closing price of $0.29. Price fluctuations for MF have ranged from $0.15 to $11.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 37.70% at the time writing. With a float of $28.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $235.45 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1429 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Missfresh Limited (MF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Grocery Stores industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Missfresh Limited is 0.94%, while institutional ownership is 3.20%.

Missfresh Limited (MF) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Missfresh Limited (MF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.46

Technical Analysis of Missfresh Limited (MF)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 5.03 million, its volume of 10.28 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Missfresh Limited’s (MF) raw stochastic average was set at 2.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 244.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 172.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5828, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.8855. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2747 in the near term. At $0.2925, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3186. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2308, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2047. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1869.

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) Key Stats

There are currently 206,657K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 57.76 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 935,690 K according to its annual income of -251,710 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,122 M and its income totaled -973,668 K.

Sana Meer
Sana Meer

