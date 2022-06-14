No matter how cynical the overall market is, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) performance over the last week is recorded -3.34%

On June 13, 2022, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) opened at $15.58, lower -1.48% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.60 and dropped to $15.32 before settling in for the closing price of $15.59. Price fluctuations for VOD have ranged from $14.42 to $19.05 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -0.90% over the last five years. With a float of $2.53 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.87 billion.

The firm has a total of 96941 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 9.40%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.76

Technical Analysis of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Vodafone Group Public Limited Company, VOD], we can find that recorded value of 6.23 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 6.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s (VOD) raw stochastic average was set at 20.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.15. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.53. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.71. The third major resistance level sits at $15.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.15. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.97.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Key Stats

There are currently 2,825,508K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 43.73 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 52,987 M according to its annual income of 2,427 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 12,594 M and its income totaled 1,354 M.