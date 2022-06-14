Search
Now that Doma Holdings Inc.’s volume has hit 1.16 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On June 13, 2022, Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) opened at $1.61, lower -18.79% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.61 and dropped to $1.32 before settling in for the closing price of $1.65. Price fluctuations for DOMA have ranged from $1.28 to $10.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -486.80% at the time writing. With a float of $175.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $323.89 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2049 employees.

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Real Estate Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Doma Holdings Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 40.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 23, was worth 799,128. In this transaction Director of this company bought 332,970 shares at a rate of $2.40, taking the stock ownership to the 365,160 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer bought 14,400 for $7.10, making the entire transaction worth $102,240. This insider now owns 144,271 shares in total.

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.11) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -20.02 while generating a return on equity of -34.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -486.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) saw its 5-day average volume 1.17 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Doma Holdings Inc.’s (DOMA) raw stochastic average was set at 2.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 116.55% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 102.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8202, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.3784. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.5267 in the near term. At $1.7133, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8167. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2367, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1333. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9467.

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) Key Stats

There are currently 324,710K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 458.84 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 558,040 K according to its annual income of -113,060 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 112,210 K and its income totaled -50,030 K.

