Recent developments with Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.85 cents.

On June 13, 2022, Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) opened at $0.39, lower -12.93% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4186 and dropped to $0.35 before settling in for the closing price of $0.44. Price fluctuations for VERB have ranged from $0.29 to $3.97 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 31.50% at the time writing. With a float of $72.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.46 million.

In an organization with 107 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.27, operating margin of -320.33, and the pretax margin is -327.68.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Verb Technology Company Inc. is 8.90%, while institutional ownership is 5.90%.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.1) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -327.69 while generating a return on equity of -286.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.05 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.16 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Verb Technology Company Inc.’s (VERB) raw stochastic average was set at 6.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 119.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5729, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3088. However, in the short run, Verb Technology Company Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4177. Second resistance stands at $0.4525. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4863. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3491, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3153. The third support level lies at $0.2805 if the price breaches the second support level.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) Key Stats

There are currently 101,441K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 39.78 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 10,520 K according to its annual income of -34,490 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,690 K and its income totaled -6,990 K.