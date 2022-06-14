Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 189,400 K

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) kicked off on June 13, 2022, at the price of $8.47, down -12.98% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.47 and dropped to $7.41 before settling in for the closing price of $8.63. Over the past 52 weeks, RWT has traded in a range of $8.61-$14.17.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 18.50% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 146.30%. With a float of $119.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $119.88 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 298 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +95.22, operating margin of +114.45, and the pretax margin is +50.34.

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of Redwood Trust Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 72.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 20, was worth 121,258. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 9,936 shares at a rate of $12.20, taking the stock ownership to the 99,920 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 05, when Company’s Chief Human Resource Officer bought 933 for $13.82, making the entire transaction worth $12,899. This insider now owns 1,072 shares in total.

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.15) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +46.00 while generating a return on equity of 24.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 146.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.74% during the next five years compared to 9.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Redwood Trust Inc.’s (RWT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.90, a number that is poised to hit 0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT)

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) saw its 5-day average volume 3.88 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 1.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Redwood Trust Inc.’s (RWT) raw stochastic average was set at 2.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.15% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.77. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.18 in the near term. At $8.86, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.74. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.06.

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 945.28 million has total of 120,272K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 574,930 K in contrast with the sum of 319,610 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 189,400 K and last quarter income was 30,920 K.