RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) kicked off at the price of $0.80: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) kicked off on June 13, 2022, at the price of $0.79, up 3.90% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8199 and dropped to $0.6451 before settling in for the closing price of $0.77. Over the past 52 weeks, RIBT has traded in a range of $0.27-$1.20.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was 19.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 34.30%. With a float of $50.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.53 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 101 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +1.42, operating margin of -21.35, and the pretax margin is -28.68.

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of RiceBran Technologies is 7.30%, while institutional ownership is 23.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 24, was worth 911,987. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 1,267,000 shares at a rate of $0.72, taking the stock ownership to the 3,543,161 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 530,000 for $0.73, making the entire transaction worth $384,886. This insider now owns 4,810,161 shares in total.

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.03) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -28.75 while generating a return on equity of -42.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 40.00% during the next five years compared to 15.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at RiceBran Technologies’s (RIBT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.22, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of RiceBran Technologies (RIBT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.25 million, its volume of 4.74 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, RiceBran Technologies’s (RIBT) raw stochastic average was set at 84.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 69.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 131.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5911, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4978. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.8649 in the near term. At $0.9298, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0397. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6901, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5802. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5153.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 45.40 million has total of 51,820K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 31,130 K in contrast with the sum of -8,950 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 10,560 K and last quarter income was -1,520 K.