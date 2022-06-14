Search
Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) is -40.17% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) kicked off on June 13, 2022, at the price of $63.34, down -16.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $65.85 and dropped to $60.27 before settling in for the closing price of $74.01. Over the past 52 weeks, SI has traded in a range of $56.15-$239.26.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 25.70% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 114.50%. With a float of $30.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.22 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 279 employees.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Silvergate Capital Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 77.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 22, was worth 101,250. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 750 shares at a rate of $135.00, taking the stock ownership to the 10,097 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 21, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 750 for $130.44, making the entire transaction worth $97,826. This insider now owns 10,847 shares in total.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.44) by $0.35. This company achieved a net margin of +44.71 while generating a return on equity of 8.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 114.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 33.80% during the next five years compared to 50.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Silvergate Capital Corporation’s (SI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.13, a number that is poised to hit 0.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) saw its 5-day average volume 1.13 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 9.64.

During the past 100 days, Silvergate Capital Corporation’s (SI) raw stochastic average was set at 5.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 122.21% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 114.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $101.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $131.68. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $64.92 in the near term. At $68.17, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $70.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $59.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $57.01. The third support level lies at $53.76 if the price breaches the second support level.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.99 billion has total of 31,624K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 175,650 K in contrast with the sum of 78,530 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 60,290 K and last quarter income was 27,390 K.

