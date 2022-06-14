SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) 20 Days SMA touches -2.61%: The odds favor the bear

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) kicked off on June 13, 2022, at the price of $0.30, up 6.25% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3467 and dropped to $0.2765 before settling in for the closing price of $0.31. Over the past 52 weeks, SPCB has traded in a range of $0.29-$1.57.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Industrials Sector giant was -9.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 14.50%. With a float of $21.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.20 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 114 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.57, operating margin of -43.74, and the pretax margin is -82.60.

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Security & Protection Services Industry. The insider ownership of SuperCom Ltd. is 16.80%, while institutional ownership is 4.90%.

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.1) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -82.64 while generating a return on equity of -217.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at SuperCom Ltd.’s (SPCB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.37

Technical Analysis of SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB)

Looking closely at SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB), its last 5-days average volume was 0.7 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, SuperCom Ltd.’s (SPCB) raw stochastic average was set at 8.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4013, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6490. However, in the short run, SuperCom Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3556. Second resistance stands at $0.3862. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4258. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2854, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2458. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2152.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 12.10 million has total of 35,771K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 12,270 K in contrast with the sum of -10,140 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,050 K and last quarter income was -2,350 K.