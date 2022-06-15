$1.22M in average volume shows that PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) is heading in the right direction

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) kicked off on June 14, 2022, at the price of $8.44, down -5.16% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.44 and dropped to $7.84 before settling in for the closing price of $8.33. Over the past 52 weeks, PCT has traded in a range of $4.94-$27.92.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -570.40%. With a float of $116.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $164.33 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 119 employees.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Pollution & Treatment Controls Industry. The insider ownership of PureCycle Technologies Inc. is 6.50%, while institutional ownership is 51.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 22, was worth 1,768,500. In this transaction Chief Commercial Officer of this company sold 225,000 shares at a rate of $7.86, taking the stock ownership to the 778,136 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17, when Company’s Director bought 714,284 for $7.00, making the entire transaction worth $4,999,988. This insider now owns 1,866,558 shares in total.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.14) by -$0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -2.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -570.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s (PCT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 19.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT)

Looking closely at PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.89 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.79.

During the past 100 days, PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s (PCT) raw stochastic average was set at 54.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.85. However, in the short run, PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.28. Second resistance stands at $8.66. The third major resistance level sits at $8.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.46. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.08.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.30 billion has total of 163,232K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -77,500 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -25,430 K.