-12.08% percent quarterly performance for Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on June 14, 2022, with Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) stock priced at $12.75, down -1.18% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.84 and dropped to $12.58 before settling in for the closing price of $12.74. ORCC’s price has ranged from $12.53 to $15.33 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 104.10% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 59.70%. With a float of $386.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $394.31 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +71.03, operating margin of +87.33, and the pretax margin is +64.50.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of Owl Rock Capital Corporation is 1.09%, while institutional ownership is 43.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 24, was worth 2,434. In this transaction Co-Treasurer and Co-Controller of this company bought 190 shares at a rate of $12.81, taking the stock ownership to the 2,314 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 24, when Company’s Director bought 8,000 for $12.63, making the entire transaction worth $101,050. This insider now owns 28,000 shares in total.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.31 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +64.09 while generating a return on equity of 10.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 59.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Owl Rock Capital Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Owl Rock Capital Corporation, ORCC], we can find that recorded value of 3.1 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Owl Rock Capital Corporation’s (ORCC) raw stochastic average was set at 2.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.99% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 24.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.34. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.76. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.93. The third major resistance level sits at $13.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.41. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.24.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.00 billion, the company has a total of 394,581K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,021 M while annual income is 490,140 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 264,160 K while its latest quarter income was 122,360 K.

