Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

$3.64M in average volume shows that Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) is heading in the right direction

Markets

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) on June 14, 2022, started off the session at the price of $17.77, plunging -1.55% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.89 and dropped to $17.495 before settling in for the closing price of $18.06. Within the past 52 weeks, ARCC’s price has moved between $17.76 and $22.93.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -10.90%.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.72, operating margin of +95.60, and the pretax margin is +76.33.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Asset Management industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ares Capital Corporation is 1.21%, while institutional ownership is 30.96%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 98,100. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $19.62, taking the stock ownership to the 11,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19, when Company’s Co-President bought 54,000 for $18.64, making the entire transaction worth $1,006,560. This insider now owns 89,000 shares in total.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.46) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +74.94 while generating a return on equity of 19.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.90% during the next five years compared to 4.42% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.58, a number that is poised to hit 0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC)

Looking closely at Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC), its last 5-days average volume was 3.98 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Ares Capital Corporation’s (ARCC) raw stochastic average was set at 5.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.51% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.70. However, in the short run, Ares Capital Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.95. Second resistance stands at $18.12. The third major resistance level sits at $18.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.33. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.16.

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 8.19 billion based on 492,782K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,820 M and income totals 1,567 M. The company made 440,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 211,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....
Trading Directions

Getting Sustainable Earnings? Movado Group Inc. (MOV)

0
Movado Group Inc. (NYSE: MOV), the owner of the...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Markets Briefing

Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) Having a Robust Premarket After Abysmal Thursday

0
Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company,...
Markets Briefing

Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI) Stock Soaring in Premarket, Here’s the Reason

0
Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI), a company that processes and sells...
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

$524.55K in average volume shows that ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV) is heading in the right direction

Shaun Noe -
June 14, 2022, ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) trading session started at the price of $185.72, that was -11.74% drop from the session before....
Read more

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) posted a -10.55% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Sana Meer -
On June 14, 2022, Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) opened at $50.14, lower -1.25% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 11,570 K

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on June 14, 2022, with Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE: RMO) stock priced at $0.6079, down -12.39% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.