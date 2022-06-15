$5.33M in average volume shows that IonQ Inc. (IONQ) is heading in the right direction

On June 14, 2022, IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) opened at $4.63, higher 1.99% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.695 and dropped to $4.385 before settling in for the closing price of $4.52. Price fluctuations for IONQ have ranged from $4.16 to $35.90 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -76.80% at the time writing. With a float of $159.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $196.18 million.

The firm has a total of 97 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of IonQ Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 37.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 2,815,374. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 498,614 shares at a rate of $5.65, taking the stock ownership to the 26,306,693 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 27, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,497,733 for $5.93, making the entire transaction worth $8,880,359. This insider now owns 26,805,307 shares in total.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.1) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -76.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for IonQ Inc. (IONQ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 37.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 241.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IonQ Inc. (IONQ)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [IonQ Inc., IONQ], we can find that recorded value of 4.76 million was better than the volume posted last year of 4.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, IonQ Inc.’s (IONQ) raw stochastic average was set at 3.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 92.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 104.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.60. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.74. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.87. The third major resistance level sits at $5.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.25. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.12.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) Key Stats

There are currently 198,140K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 989.67 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,100 K according to its annual income of -106,190 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,950 K and its income totaled -4,230 K.