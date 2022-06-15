A major move is in the offing as Aegon N.V. (AEG) market cap hits 10.36 billion

June 14, 2022, Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) trading session started at the price of $4.55, that was 0.66% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.605 and dropped to $4.49 before settling in for the closing price of $4.52. A 52-week range for AEG has been $3.89 – $6.22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Financial Sector giant was -0.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 94.10%. With a float of $1.79 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.04 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 21000 employees.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Aegon N.V. stocks. The insider ownership of Aegon N.V. is 10.10%, while institutional ownership is 9.90%.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.41) by -$0.22. This company achieved a net margin of +7.41 while generating a return on equity of 7.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 94.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 38.40% during the next five years compared to 29.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Aegon N.V. (AEG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.84, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aegon N.V. (AEG)

Looking closely at Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG), its last 5-days average volume was 4.98 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Aegon N.V.’s (AEG) raw stochastic average was set at 25.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.11. However, in the short run, Aegon N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.61. Second resistance stands at $4.66. The third major resistance level sits at $4.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.43. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.38.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) Key Stats

There are 2,675,153K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 10.36 billion. As of now, sales total 29,825 M while income totals 2,341 M. Its latest quarter income was 7,525 M while its last quarter net income were 432,050 K.