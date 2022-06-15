Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) volume exceeds 20.21 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) kicked off on June 14, 2022, at the price of $0.4869, up 50.41% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.55 and dropped to $0.4869 before settling in for the closing price of $0.47. Over the past 52 weeks, COSM has traded in a range of $0.45-$7.77.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 52.80%. While this was happening, with a float of $9.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.76 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 95 employees.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Cosmos Holdings Inc. is 48.24%, while institutional ownership is 4.20%.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s (COSM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.10

Technical Analysis of Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM)

Looking closely at Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM), its last 5-days average volume was 4.45 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s (COSM) raw stochastic average was set at 7.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 250.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 145.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1091, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.0455. However, in the short run, Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.3377. Second resistance stands at $1.9754. The third major resistance level sits at $2.4008.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 16.95 million has total of 19,107K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 56,240 K in contrast with the sum of -7,962 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 13,072 K and last quarter income was 203 K.