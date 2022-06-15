Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) volume exceeds 20.21 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Analyst Insights

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) kicked off on June 14, 2022, at the price of $0.4869, up 50.41% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.55 and dropped to $0.4869 before settling in for the closing price of $0.47. Over the past 52 weeks, COSM has traded in a range of $0.45-$7.77.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 52.80%. While this was happening, with a float of $9.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.76 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 95 employees.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Cosmos Holdings Inc. is 48.24%, while institutional ownership is 4.20%.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s (COSM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.10

Technical Analysis of Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM)

Looking closely at Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM), its last 5-days average volume was 4.45 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s (COSM) raw stochastic average was set at 7.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 250.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 145.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1091, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.0455. However, in the short run, Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.3377. Second resistance stands at $1.9754. The third major resistance level sits at $2.4008.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 16.95 million has total of 19,107K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 56,240 K in contrast with the sum of -7,962 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 13,072 K and last quarter income was 203 K.

Newsletter

 

