E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on June 14, 2022, with E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) stock priced at $0.366, down -7.75% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.393 and dropped to $0.3451 before settling in for the closing price of $0.38. EJH’s price has ranged from $0.33 to $42.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 32.90%. With a float of $11.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.58 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 523 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.17, operating margin of +12.16, and the pretax margin is +13.52.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Personal Services Industry. The insider ownership of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is 65.16%, while institutional ownership is 1.50%.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +8.60 while generating a return on equity of 13.20.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 8.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06

Technical Analysis of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH)

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) saw its 5-day average volume 3.38 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s (EJH) raw stochastic average was set at 2.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4883, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5000. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3779 in the near term. At $0.4094, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4258. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3300, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3136. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2821.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 11.21 million, the company has a total of 42,508K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 74,530 K while annual income is 6,410 K.