Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) is -4.94% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on June 14, 2022, with Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) stock priced at $4.48, up 10.47% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.01 and dropped to $4.43 before settling in for the closing price of $4.49. KODK’s price has ranged from $3.45 to $9.61 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has dropped its sales by -6.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 102.80%. With a float of $45.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.70 million.

In an organization with 4200 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.26, operating margin of -4.00, and the pretax margin is +2.43.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Business Services Industry. The insider ownership of Eastman Kodak Company is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 34.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 24, was worth 48,600. In this transaction Director of this company bought 7,500 shares at a rate of $6.48, taking the stock ownership to the 27,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 23, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $6.42, making the entire transaction worth $64,200. This insider now owns 20,000 shares in total.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +2.09 while generating a return on equity of 3.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 102.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -12.00% during the next five years compared to -3.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Eastman Kodak Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.00

Technical Analysis of Eastman Kodak Company (KODK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.21 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.56 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Eastman Kodak Company’s (KODK) raw stochastic average was set at 37.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.63. However, in the short run, Eastman Kodak Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.17. Second resistance stands at $5.38. The third major resistance level sits at $5.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.22. The third support level lies at $4.01 if the price breaches the second support level.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 403.15 million, the company has a total of 78,920K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,150 M while annual income is 24,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 290,000 K while its latest quarter income was -3,000 K.