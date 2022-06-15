Investors must take note of Borr Drilling Limited’s (BORR) performance last week, which was -11.88%.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) kicked off on June 14, 2022, at the price of $6.25, down -6.84% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.33 and dropped to $5.81 before settling in for the closing price of $6.29. Over the past 52 weeks, BORR has traded in a range of $1.12-$6.96.

While this was happening, with a float of $87.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $136.81 million.

In an organization with 517 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry. The insider ownership of Borr Drilling Limited is 7.54%, while institutional ownership is 34.32%.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.24) by -$0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Borr Drilling Limited’s (BORR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.63

Technical Analysis of Borr Drilling Limited (BORR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.17 million. That was better than the volume of 1.27 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, Borr Drilling Limited’s (BORR) raw stochastic average was set at 78.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 48.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 90.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 117.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.87. However, in the short run, Borr Drilling Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.19. Second resistance stands at $6.52. The third major resistance level sits at $6.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.48. The third support level lies at $5.15 if the price breaches the second support level.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 801.72 million has total of 55,030K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 245,300 K in contrast with the sum of -193,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 82,000 K and last quarter income was -51,300 K.