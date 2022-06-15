Investors must take note of Manulife Financial Corporation’s (MFC) performance last week, which was -10.33%.

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) kicked off on June 14, 2022, at the price of $17.16, down -0.94% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.24 and dropped to $16.76 before settling in for the closing price of $17.09. Over the past 52 weeks, MFC has traded in a range of $16.63-$22.19.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 1.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 20.70%. With a float of $1.91 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.94 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 38000 workers is very important to gauge.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance – Life Industry. The insider ownership of Manulife Financial Corporation is 0.01%, while institutional ownership is 53.70%.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.6 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.64) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +12.01 while generating a return on equity of 12.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.00% during the next five years compared to 20.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Manulife Financial Corporation’s (MFC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.73. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.67, a number that is poised to hit 0.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC)

The latest stats from [Manulife Financial Corporation, MFC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.57 million was superior to 4.58 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, Manulife Financial Corporation’s (MFC) raw stochastic average was set at 5.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.70. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.19. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.46. The third major resistance level sits at $17.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.50. The third support level lies at $16.23 if the price breaches the second support level.

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 33.42 billion has total of 1,924,477K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 49,327 M in contrast with the sum of 5,312 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 16,865 M and last quarter income was 1,579 M.