Investors must take note of SeaChange International Inc.’s (SEAC) performance last week, which was -23.01%.

A new trading day began on June 14, 2022, with SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) stock priced at $0.4001, down -19.04% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.61 and dropped to $0.3801 before settling in for the closing price of $0.69. SEAC’s price has ranged from $0.63 to $3.44 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales slided by -20.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 72.80%. With a float of $42.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.22 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 104 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.38, operating margin of -26.36, and the pretax margin is -27.26.

SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of SeaChange International Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 18.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27, was worth 1,207. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 1,509 shares at a rate of $0.80, taking the stock ownership to the 10,971 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 29, when Company’s President and C.E.O. sold 9,723 for $1.21, making the entire transaction worth $11,765. This insider now owns 577,777 shares in total.

SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 1/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.02 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -27.21 while generating a return on equity of -20.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are SeaChange International Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC)

The latest stats from [SeaChange International Inc., SEAC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 6.3 million was superior to 2.91 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, SeaChange International Inc.’s (SEAC) raw stochastic average was set at 14.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 106.98% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 82.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9295, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0973. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6513. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7456. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8812. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4214, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2858. The third support level lies at $0.1915 if the price breaches the second support level.

SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 29.43 million, the company has a total of 49,283K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 27,310 K while annual income is -7,430 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,720 K while its latest quarter income was -3,000 K.