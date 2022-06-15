Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) kicked off at the price of $9.72: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On June 14, 2022, Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) opened at $9.48, higher 2.42% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.95 and dropped to $9.31 before settling in for the closing price of $9.49. Price fluctuations for KD have ranged from $9.11 to $52.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -15.20% at the time writing. With a float of $179.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $224.40 million.

The firm has a total of 90000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.18, operating margin of -3.70, and the pretax margin is -10.30.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Kyndryl Holdings Inc. is 10.80%, while institutional ownership is 45.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 24, was worth 4,636,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 380,000 shares at a rate of $12.20, taking the stock ownership to the 22,307,055 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 22,301,536 for $13.95, making the entire transaction worth $311,106,427. This insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in total.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted -$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.47) by -$0.74. This company achieved a net margin of -12.43 while generating a return on equity of -61.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -9.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Kyndryl Holdings Inc., KD], we can find that recorded value of 3.95 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.89.

During the past 100 days, Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s (KD) raw stochastic average was set at 7.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.01. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.30. The third major resistance level sits at $10.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.02. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.73.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) Key Stats

There are currently 224,544K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.26 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 18,657 M according to its annual income of -2,319 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,431 M and its income totaled -229,000 K.