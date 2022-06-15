Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing MetLife Inc. (MET) to new highs

MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) kicked off on June 14, 2022, at the price of $61.41, up 1.34% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $62.435 and dropped to $61.03 before settling in for the closing price of $61.04. Over the past 52 weeks, MET has traded in a range of $55.21-$73.18.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 3.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 28.60%. With a float of $685.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $823.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 43000 employees.

MetLife Inc. (MET) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance – Life Industry. The insider ownership of MetLife Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 75.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 08, was worth 3,996,376. In this transaction EVP & Chief Investment Officer of this company sold 56,857 shares at a rate of $70.29, taking the stock ownership to the 215,376 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 21, when Company’s President & CEO sold 42,748 for $60.74, making the entire transaction worth $2,596,535. This insider now owns 144,015 shares in total.

MetLife Inc. (MET) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.65) by $0.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.18% during the next five years compared to 18.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at MetLife Inc.’s (MET) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.73. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.71, a number that is poised to hit 1.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MetLife Inc. (MET)

Looking closely at MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET), its last 5-days average volume was 4.62 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 4.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.87.

During the past 100 days, MetLife Inc.’s (MET) raw stochastic average was set at 10.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.84% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $66.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $65.18. However, in the short run, MetLife Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $62.52. Second resistance stands at $63.18. The third major resistance level sits at $63.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $61.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $60.37. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $59.71.

MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 52.32 billion has total of 813,206K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 71,080 M in contrast with the sum of 6,554 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 15,756 M and last quarter income was 669,000 K.