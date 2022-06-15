Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing NIKE Inc. (NKE) to new highs

On June 14, 2022, NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) opened at $110.37, higher 0.25% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $111.89 and dropped to $110.01 before settling in for the closing price of $110.44. Price fluctuations for NKE have ranged from $103.46 to $179.10 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.60% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 123.10% at the time writing. With a float of $1.25 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.58 billion.

The firm has a total of 73300 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.74, operating margin of +16.03, and the pretax margin is +14.97.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Footwear & Accessories industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of NIKE Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 83.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 03, was worth 1,713,024. In this transaction CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of this company sold 14,203 shares at a rate of $120.61, taking the stock ownership to the 73,795 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 14, when Company’s EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN sold 60,000 for $141.58, making the entire transaction worth $8,494,621. This insider now owns 1,405,824 shares in total.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 2/27/2022, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.71) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +12.87 while generating a return on equity of 55.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 123.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.34% during the next five years compared to 10.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for NIKE Inc. (NKE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 50.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NIKE Inc. (NKE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [NIKE Inc., NKE], we can find that recorded value of 5.1 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 6.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.19.

During the past 100 days, NIKE Inc.’s (NKE) raw stochastic average was set at 15.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $120.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $145.22. Now, the first resistance to watch is $111.74. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $112.75. The third major resistance level sits at $113.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $109.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $108.99. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $107.98.

NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) Key Stats

There are currently 1,573,767K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 180.12 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 44,538 M according to its annual income of 5,727 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10,871 M and its income totaled 1,396 M.