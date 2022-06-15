Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) with a beta value of 1.00 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On June 14, 2022, Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) opened at $85.76, higher 4.23% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $88.36 and dropped to $85.76 before settling in for the closing price of $84.49. Price fluctuations for MNST have ranged from $71.78 to $99.89 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 12.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -2.40% at the time writing. With a float of $376.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $529.40 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4092 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.10, operating margin of +32.53, and the pretax margin is +32.51.

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Monster Beverage Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 65.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 08, was worth 5,927,800. In this transaction Chairman and Co-CEO of this company sold 65,682 shares at a rate of $90.25, taking the stock ownership to the 244,562 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 08, when Company’s Vice Chairman and Co-CEO sold 65,682 for $90.25, making the entire transaction worth $5,927,800. This insider now owns 244,562 shares in total.

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.61) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +24.86 while generating a return on equity of 23.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.46% during the next five years compared to 16.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 51.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.53, a number that is poised to hit 0.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST)

Looking closely at Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST), its last 5-days average volume was 2.94 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.55.

During the past 100 days, Monster Beverage Corporation’s (MNST) raw stochastic average was set at 80.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 51.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $86.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $87.25. However, in the short run, Monster Beverage Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $89.03. Second resistance stands at $89.99. The third major resistance level sits at $91.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $86.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $84.79. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $83.83.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) Key Stats

There are currently 529,671K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 47.85 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,541 M according to its annual income of 1,377 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,519 M and its income totaled 294,200 K.