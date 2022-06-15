Search
admin
admin

No matter how cynical the overall market is ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) performance over the last week is recorded -8.11%

Top Picks

A new trading day began on June 14, 2022, with ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) stock priced at $17.30, up 1.28% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.52 and dropped to $17.26 before settling in for the closing price of $17.22. IBN’s price has ranged from $16.36 to $22.34 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 8.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 63.70%. With a float of $3.39 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.47 billion.

In an organization with 97488 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of ICICI Bank Limited is 62.40%, while institutional ownership is 19.30%.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.25 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +15.94 while generating a return on equity of 14.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ICICI Bank Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.91, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ICICI Bank Limited (IBN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.94 million. That was inferior than the volume of 10.62 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, ICICI Bank Limited’s (IBN) raw stochastic average was set at 19.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.57. However, in the short run, ICICI Bank Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.55. Second resistance stands at $17.67. The third major resistance level sits at $17.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.15. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.03.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 63.91 billion, the company has a total of 3,476,908K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 21,110 M while annual income is 3,365 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,647 M while its latest quarter income was 933,770 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....
Trading Directions

Getting Sustainable Earnings? Movado Group Inc. (MOV)

0
Movado Group Inc. (NYSE: MOV), the owner of the...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Markets Briefing

Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) Having a Robust Premarket After Abysmal Thursday

0
Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company,...
Markets Briefing

Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI) Stock Soaring in Premarket, Here’s the Reason

0
Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI), a company that processes and sells...

-46.18% percent quarterly performance for Novavax Inc. (NVAX) is not indicative of the underlying story

Steve Mayer -
Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) on June 14, 2022, started off the session at the price of $36.75, soaring 6.70% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) is -20.90% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Shaun Noe -
June 14, 2022, Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) trading session started at the price of $10.44, that was -1.73% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Baidu Inc. (BIDU) performance over the last week is recorded -6.49%

Sana Meer -
On June 14, 2022, Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) opened at $136.68, higher 6.76% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.