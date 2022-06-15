Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) performance over the last week is recorded -23.45%

Analyst Insights

On June 14, 2022, Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) opened at $1.15, lower -5.13% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.19 and dropped to $1.10 before settling in for the closing price of $1.17. Price fluctuations for URG have ranged from $1.01 to $2.15 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -30.20% at the time writing. With a float of $213.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $217.25 million.

The firm has a total of 10 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -71431.25, operating margin of -104731.25, and the pretax margin is -143362.50.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Uranium industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ur-Energy Inc. is 2.83%, while institutional ownership is 22.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 22, was worth 431,055. In this transaction BOARD CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT of this company sold 239,422 shares at a rate of $1.80, taking the stock ownership to the 2,838,321 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 21, when Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER sold 2,861 for $1.79, making the entire transaction worth $5,135. This insider now owns 379,023 shares in total.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.01) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -143362.50 while generating a return on equity of -43.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -30.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ur-Energy Inc. (URG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15592.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.11, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ur-Energy Inc. (URG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ur-Energy Inc., URG], we can find that recorded value of 1.82 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Ur-Energy Inc.’s (URG) raw stochastic average was set at 10.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.99% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 80.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3776, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5044. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.1667. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.2233. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2567. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0767, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0433. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.9867.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) Key Stats

There are currently 219,246K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 249.48 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 20 K according to its annual income of -22,940 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled 420 K.

