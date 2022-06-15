Now that Energy Fuels Inc.’s volume has hit 5.52 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

June 14, 2022, Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) trading session started at the price of $5.77, that was -6.91% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.77 and dropped to $5.16 before settling in for the closing price of $5.64. A 52-week range for UUUU has been $4.32 – $11.39.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 30.40%. With a float of $153.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $156.26 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 103 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -97.46, operating margin of -1112.59, and the pretax margin is +45.48.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Energy Fuels Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Energy Fuels Inc. is 1.56%, while institutional ownership is 36.58%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13, was worth 57,700. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $5.77, taking the stock ownership to the 405,443 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 14, when Company’s Director sold 5,000 for $13.58, making the entire transaction worth $67,877. This insider now owns 284,837 shares in total.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.03) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +48.40 while generating a return on equity of 0.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 257.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.25, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) saw its 5-day average volume 4.82 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 4.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, Energy Fuels Inc.’s (UUUU) raw stochastic average was set at 3.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 103.61% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 90.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.79. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.63 in the near term. At $6.00, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.78. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.41.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) Key Stats

There are 156,707K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 820.38 million. As of now, sales total 3,180 K while income totals 1,540 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,940 K while its last quarter net income were -14,730 K.