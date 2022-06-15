Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -10.98%

June 14, 2022, Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) trading session started at the price of $14.16, that was 5.85% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.86 and dropped to $14.06 before settling in for the closing price of $14.02. A 52-week range for OLPX has been $11.73 – $30.41.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 428.10%. With a float of $647.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $648.81 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 106 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.37, operating margin of +59.64, and the pretax margin is +46.06.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Olaplex Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Olaplex Holdings Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 97.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 295,600. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $14.78, taking the stock ownership to the 20,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 12, when Company’s Director bought 9,000 for $25.99, making the entire transaction worth $233,910. This insider now owns 33,000 shares in total.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.11) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +36.90 while generating a return on equity of 41.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 428.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.35, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX)

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) saw its 5-day average volume 1.79 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.08.

During the past 100 days, Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s (OLPX) raw stochastic average was set at 28.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.62% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 74.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.11 in the near term. At $15.39, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.79. The third support level lies at $13.51 if the price breaches the second support level.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) Key Stats

There are 648,928K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 10.38 billion. As of now, sales total 598,370 K while income totals 220,780 K. Its latest quarter income was 186,200 K while its last quarter net income were 61,960 K.