Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) with a beta value of 2.32 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) kicked off on June 14, 2022, at the price of $29.00, up 1.75% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.6575 and dropped to $28.405 before settling in for the closing price of $28.50. Over the past 52 weeks, PENN has traded in a range of $27.78-$86.40.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 14.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 147.80%. With a float of $165.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $168.20 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 21973 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.86, operating margin of +17.98, and the pretax margin is +9.13.

Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Resorts & Casinos Industry. The insider ownership of Penn National Gaming Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 79.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 17, was worth 98,167. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,975 shares at a rate of $49.70, taking the stock ownership to the 50,569 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 04, when Company’s President and CEO sold 148,387 for $77.23, making the entire transaction worth $11,460,568. This insider now owns 530,496 shares in total.

Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.43) by -$0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +7.13 while generating a return on equity of 12.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 147.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Penn National Gaming Inc.’s (PENN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.17, a number that is poised to hit 0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.39 million, its volume of 4.07 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.02.

During the past 100 days, Penn National Gaming Inc.’s (PENN) raw stochastic average was set at 5.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.51% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 64.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.33. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $29.64 in the near term. At $30.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $30.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.77. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $27.13.

Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.10 billion has total of 166,803K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,905 M in contrast with the sum of 420,800 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,564 M and last quarter income was 51,700 K.