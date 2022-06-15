Recent developments with FedEx Corporation (FDX) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.32 cents.

On June 14, 2022, FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) opened at $220.40, higher 14.41% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $232.29 and dropped to $219.5801 before settling in for the closing price of $200.98. Price fluctuations for FDX have ranged from $192.82 to $304.59 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 10.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 276.30% at the time writing. With a float of $239.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $261.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 228000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.23, operating margin of +7.18, and the pretax margin is +7.96.

FedEx Corporation (FDX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of FedEx Corporation is 5.60%, while institutional ownership is 73.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 14, was worth 767,868. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,720 shares at a rate of $206.42, taking the stock ownership to the 14,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 12, when Company’s EVP / Chief Info Officer sold 16,235 for $299.66, making the entire transaction worth $4,864,941. This insider now owns 52,445 shares in total.

FedEx Corporation (FDX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 2/27/2022, the company posted $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $4.64) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +6.23 while generating a return on equity of 24.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 276.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.33% during the next five years compared to 23.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for FedEx Corporation (FDX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 18.15, a number that is poised to hit 6.87 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 22.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FedEx Corporation (FDX)

The latest stats from [FedEx Corporation, FDX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.13 million was superior to 2.48 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 9.39.

During the past 100 days, FedEx Corporation’s (FDX) raw stochastic average was set at 58.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.29% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $208.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $231.68. Now, the first resistance to watch is $234.97. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $239.98. The third major resistance level sits at $247.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $222.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $214.56. The third support level lies at $209.55 if the price breaches the second support level.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) Key Stats

There are currently 259,178K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 62.55 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 83,959 M according to its annual income of 5,231 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 23,641 M and its income totaled 1,112 M.