RedBall Acquisition Corp. (RBAC) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 4.01 million

June 14, 2022, RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: RBAC) trading session started at the price of $9.95, that was 0.00% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.96 and dropped to $9.94 before settling in for the closing price of $9.95. A 52-week range for RBAC has been $8.86 – $10.50.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 126.80%. With a float of $57.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.88 million.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (RBAC) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a return on equity of 1.37.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 126.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: RBAC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what RedBall Acquisition Corp. (RBAC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.18

Technical Analysis of RedBall Acquisition Corp. (RBAC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [RedBall Acquisition Corp., RBAC], we can find that recorded value of 0.9 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, RedBall Acquisition Corp.’s (RBAC) raw stochastic average was set at 78.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 78.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.93. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.96. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.97. The third major resistance level sits at $9.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.93. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.92.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: RBAC) Key Stats

There are 71,875K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 715.21 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals 6,780 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were 5,720 K.