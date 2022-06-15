Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) volume exceeds 3.99 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Analyst Insights

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX) on June 14, 2022, started off the session at the price of $74.30, soaring 0.16% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $74.68 and dropped to $74.16 before settling in for the closing price of $74.28. Within the past 52 weeks, TPTX’s price has moved between $23.77 and $83.06.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -24.70%. With a float of $49.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.61 million.

The firm has a total of 248 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +87.13, operating margin of -772.00, and the pretax margin is -767.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 94.79%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 09, was worth 14,411. In this transaction EVP & Chief Scientific Officer of this company sold 397 shares at a rate of $36.30, taking the stock ownership to the 3,448 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 09, when Company’s EVP & General Counsel sold 669 for $36.30, making the entire transaction worth $24,285. This insider now owns 11,696 shares in total.

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$1.51) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -767.30 while generating a return on equity of -22.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 20.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 607.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.57, a number that is poised to hit -1.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -7.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Turning Point Therapeutics Inc., TPTX], we can find that recorded value of 3.24 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 98.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.68.

During the past 100 days, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s (TPTX) raw stochastic average was set at 98.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 321.36% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 162.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.19. Now, the first resistance to watch is $74.67. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $74.93. The third major resistance level sits at $75.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $74.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $73.89. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $73.63.

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.70 billion based on 49,666K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 30,830 K and income totals -236,550 K. The company made 430 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -74,450 K in sales during its previous quarter.

