Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 49.66% last month.

On June 14, 2022, Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) opened at $0.681, higher 5.65% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.73 and dropped to $0.6761 before settling in for the closing price of $0.67. Price fluctuations for YSG have ranged from $0.39 to $11.05 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 61.30% at the time writing. With a float of $151.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $631.99 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3497 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +66.76, operating margin of -27.81, and the pretax margin is -26.61.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Yatsen Holding Limited is 5.72%, while institutional ownership is 32.60%.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -26.38 while generating a return on equity of -24.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG)

The latest stats from [Yatsen Holding Limited, YSG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.88 million was superior to 4.48 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Yatsen Holding Limited’s (YSG) raw stochastic average was set at 23.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 134.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5958, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9939. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.7302. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7571. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7841. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6763, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6493. The third support level lies at $0.6224 if the price breaches the second support level.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) Key Stats

There are currently 457,310K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 344.06 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 916,420 K according to its annual income of -241,770 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 140,550 K and its income totaled -45,890 K.