$1.04M in average volume shows that OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) is heading in the right direction

June 15, 2022, OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) trading session started at the price of $2.78, that was 6.55% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.98 and dropped to $2.75 before settling in for the closing price of $2.75. A 52-week range for OSUR has been $2.62 – $13.57.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 12.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -44.50%. With a float of $70.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $72.19 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 785 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.33, operating margin of -4.99, and the pretax margin is -3.98.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward OraSure Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of OraSure Technologies Inc. is 3.80%, while institutional ownership is 99.40%.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.09) by -$0.19. This company achieved a net margin of -9.84 while generating a return on equity of -5.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -44.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -23.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.65, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.91 million, its volume of 2.54 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, OraSure Technologies Inc.’s (OSUR) raw stochastic average was set at 4.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.70% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 61.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.29. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.02 in the near term. At $3.12, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.66. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.56.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) Key Stats

There are 72,456K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 224.73 million. As of now, sales total 233,670 K while income totals -23,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 67,710 K while its last quarter net income were -19,970 K.

Steve Mayer
Shaun Noe
Sana Meer
