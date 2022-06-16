Search
2.02% volatility in Rio Tinto Group (RIO) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on June 15, 2022, with Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) stock priced at $68.67, up 3.11% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $70.00 and dropped to $67.85 before settling in for the closing price of $67.42. RIO’s price has ranged from $59.10 to $86.89 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 13.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 115.90%. With a float of $1.06 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.62 billion.

In an organization with 49000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.84, operating margin of +44.89, and the pretax margin is +46.92.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Rio Tinto Group is 6.50%, while institutional ownership is 10.70%.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +33.22 while generating a return on equity of 42.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 115.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.30% during the next five years compared to 38.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Rio Tinto Group’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.89. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 46.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.95

Technical Analysis of Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.38 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.31 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.15.

During the past 100 days, Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) raw stochastic average was set at 29.51%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.23% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 36.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $72.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $71.04. However, in the short run, Rio Tinto Group’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $70.40. Second resistance stands at $71.27. The third major resistance level sits at $72.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $68.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $66.97. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $66.10.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 120.04 billion, the company has a total of 1,255,795K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 63,495 M while annual income is 21,094 M.

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) average volume reaches $2.31M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Steve Mayer -
HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) kicked off on June 15, 2022, at the price of $4.13, up 5.67% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

HCP (HashiCorp Inc.) climbed 5.64 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Sana Meer -
On June 15, 2022, HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP) opened at $27.41, higher 5.64% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

Lennar Corporation (LEN) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -12.85%

Shaun Noe -
June 15, 2022, Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) trading session started at the price of $69.83, that was -0.25% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

