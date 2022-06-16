4.90% percent quarterly performance for China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) is not indicative of the underlying story

On June 15, 2022, China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE: LFC) opened at $7.97, higher 6.41% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.17 and dropped to $7.97 before settling in for the closing price of $7.65. Price fluctuations for LFC have ranged from $6.93 to $10.22 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.30% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 1.30% at the time writing. With a float of $5.60 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.65 billion.

The firm has a total of 103262 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Life industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of China Life Insurance Company Limited is 68.80%, while institutional ownership is 1.10%.

China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +6.04 while generating a return on equity of 10.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE: LFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.35

Technical Analysis of China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [China Life Insurance Company Limited, LFC], we can find that recorded value of 0.86 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, China Life Insurance Company Limited’s (LFC) raw stochastic average was set at 43.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.10% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.22. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.22. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.29. The third major resistance level sits at $8.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.89. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.82.

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE: LFC) Key Stats

There are currently 5,652,940K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 96.61 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 127,864 M according to its annual income of 7,893 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 54,179 M and its income totaled 2,392 M.