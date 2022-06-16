A major move is in the offing as China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) market cap hits 12.41 million

June 15, 2022, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) trading session started at the price of $0.7033, that was 9.13% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.75 and dropped to $0.66 before settling in for the closing price of $0.66. A 52-week range for CLEU has been $0.62 – $4.85.

With a float of $10.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.16 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 80 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.06, operating margin of +28.60, and the pretax margin is +30.10.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward China Liberal Education Holdings Limited stocks. The insider ownership of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited is 31.20%, while institutional ownership is 2.90%.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +24.06 while generating a return on equity of 14.37.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 25.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.23

Technical Analysis of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU)

Looking closely at China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU), its last 5-days average volume was 1.08 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s (CLEU) raw stochastic average was set at 4.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 167.36% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 161.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6168, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6803. However, in the short run, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7620. Second resistance stands at $0.8010. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8520. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6720, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6210. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5820.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) Key Stats

There are 13,848K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 12.41 million. As of now, sales total 3,910 K while income totals -1,250 K.