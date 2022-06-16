Search
A major move is in the offing as KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) market cap hits 3.07 billion

June 15, 2022, KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE) trading session started at the price of $16.20, that was 5.60% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.335 and dropped to $16.10 before settling in for the closing price of $16.06. A 52-week range for KNBE has been $13.78 – $36.67.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -592.30%. With a float of $69.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $174.52 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1366 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +84.08, operating margin of -0.94, and the pretax margin is -3.23.

KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward KnowBe4 Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of KnowBe4 Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 70.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02, was worth 110,352. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,808 shares at a rate of $19.00, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s Director sold 2,904 for $17.78, making the entire transaction worth $51,633. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.02) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -4.81 while generating a return on equity of -11.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -592.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 40.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.97 million, its volume of 0.88 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.39.

During the past 100 days, KnowBe4 Inc.’s (KNBE) raw stochastic average was set at 26.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.46% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 73.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.08. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.50 in the near term. At $18.03, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $18.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.56. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.03.

KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE) Key Stats

There are 174,696K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.07 billion. As of now, sales total 246,300 K while income totals -11,850 K. Its latest quarter income was 75,030 K while its last quarter net income were 1,360 K.

