AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -8.87%

June 15, 2022, AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) trading session started at the price of $16.37, that was 1.53% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.53 and dropped to $15.50 before settling in for the closing price of $15.69. A 52-week range for AU has been $14.57 – $26.96.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company slipped by -0.30% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -34.30%. With a float of $413.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $420.52 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 30561 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.07, operating margin of +21.05, and the pretax margin is +17.60.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward AngloGold Ashanti Limited stocks. The insider ownership of AngloGold Ashanti Limited is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 28.00%.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.9) by -$0.51. This company achieved a net margin of +15.44 while generating a return on equity of 15.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -34.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 22.12% during the next five years compared to 57.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.48 and is forecasted to reach 1.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) saw its 5-day average volume 3.09 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.84.

During the past 100 days, AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s (AU) raw stochastic average was set at 3.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.00% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 50.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.79. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.47 in the near term. At $17.02, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.96. The third support level lies at $14.41 if the price breaches the second support level.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) Key Stats

There are 417,501K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.35 billion. As of now, sales total 4,029 M while income totals 622,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 986,000 K while its last quarter net income were 153,000 K.

