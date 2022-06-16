Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) is expecting -18.83% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) kicked off on June 15, 2022, at the price of $49.98, up 2.41% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $51.62 and dropped to $49.80 before settling in for the closing price of $49.36. Over the past 52 weeks, APO has traded in a range of $48.76-$81.07.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 23.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 24.10%. With a float of $354.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $586.50 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2153 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.24, operating margin of +138.03, and the pretax margin is +135.89.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Apollo Global Management Inc. is 29.30%, while institutional ownership is 53.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 1,152,622. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $57.63, taking the stock ownership to the 506,385 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 15,000 for $54.60, making the entire transaction worth $818,952. This insider now owns 526,385 shares in total.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.03) by $0.49. This company achieved a net margin of +50.91 while generating a return on equity of 69.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.29% during the next five years compared to 28.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Apollo Global Management Inc.’s (APO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.32, a number that is poised to hit 1.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.77 million, its volume of 3.94 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.45.

During the past 100 days, Apollo Global Management Inc.’s (APO) raw stochastic average was set at 7.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.07% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 49.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $54.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.59.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 30.22 billion has total of 574,458K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,952 M in contrast with the sum of 1,838 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,297 M and last quarter income was 596,970 K.